LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dogs were celebrated at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Saturday.
Each year, more than 12,000 dogs visit the forest. On Saturday, there was a dog splash zone, a drop-in agility contest and obedience training for the Paws in Nature event. There was also scavenger hunts and biscuit cooking demonstration.
It was a fun day with activities or dogs and their humans.
"We just wanted to get people out here to socialize with each other, with their dogs and get their dogs active, exercise, and take in some fresh air," said Amy Landon, director of communications for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.
Dogs of all ages and sizes were welcome to attend.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.