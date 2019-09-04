LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is kicking off a monthlong roadshow hoping to draw attention to projects that supporters want to keep off the land.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is studying an interstate bypass proposal that could affect Bernheim and connect Interstate 65 to Interstate 71.
LG&E also wants to build a 12-mile natural gas line through Bullitt County. It would go through the wildlife corridor that Bernheim is developing. The pipeline was approved a couple years ago. The forest organization has challenged that approval. Attorney General Andy Beshear has also intervened.
Bernheim's "Under Threat Roadshow" stopped at Frazier History Museum Wednesday in hopes of educating the community about the threats it faces and gain public support. Conservation director Andrew Berry said protecting the forest isn't about politics.
"It's not a partisan issue. It's more of an issue of protecting Bernheim and protecting what's really a national treasure and a huge asset for the greater Louisville area," Berry said.
Bernheim Forest has several roadshows planned this month in Louisville and Elizabethtown. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center in Louisville.
