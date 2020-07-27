LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is now open to the general public.
The park reopened to members at the beginning of the month, but as of Monday, July 27, anyone can visit.
If you would like to make the trip, you need to make a reservation online.
For more information on placing reservations, CLICK HERE.
Most trails will be open, and guests are asked to maintain their social distance.
The visitors center and cafe will be closed, so visitors are being asked to bring their own water and snacks.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.