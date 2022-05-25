LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont will receive financial support from a national award.
The United States Botanic Garden and the American Public Gardens Association are giving more than $440,000 to 24 public gardens and community partners across the country, including Bernheim.
"It’s a huge honor to be recognized by these two incredible organizations giving us this award and we’re grateful for this powerful endorsement of our work," Kristin Faurest, director of education at Bernheim, said in a news release. "Sustainable urban agriculture is an area with a tremendous capacity for addressing some of the most critical issues facing us like social inequity, climate change, and poor public health due to food apartheid. We’re proud and happy to be partnering with YouthBuild and Urban Conservation Corps (UCC) to do good work to improve access to healthy, locally-grown food in Louisville."
The money will support the Urban Conservation Corps, a Bernheim program fostering a green career path among diverse youth. It will help support Bernheim staff and improve UCC's urban farm, which currently includes raised beds, beekeeping facilities, chickens, fruit trees and more.
"We are so happy to continue this program supporting urban agriculture education and food production among public gardens and partnering organizations across the country," Saharah Moon Chapotin, executive director of USBG, said in a news release. "Growing food is such an important way to build community and resilience as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in many food-insecure neighborhoods, having ready access to fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables is equally critical."
Below is the full list of recipients of the money:
Alaska
- Alaska Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Bowman Elementary School
- Georgeson Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, University of Alaska Fairbanks Office of Sustainability, and University of Alaska Fairbanks Vegetable Varieties Program
Arizona
- Desert Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Unlimited Potential, TigerMountain Foundation, Orchard Community Learning Center, and Roosevelt School District
California
- Guadalupe River Park Conservancy, in collaboration with UC Master Gardeners of Santa Clara County, and City of San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services
- Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, in collaboration with Mundo Gardens
Colorado
- Denver Botanic Gardens, in collaboration with Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center
Connecticut
- Connecticut College, in collaboration with FRESH New London
Delaware
- The Delaware Center for Horticulture, in collaboration with Food Bank of Delaware and Kingswood Community Center
Florida
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Illinois
- Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance, in collaboration with Garfield Park Community Council and Chicago Park District
Kentucky
- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, in collaboration with YouthBuild Louisville and Urban Conservation Corps
Michigan
- Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum - University of Michigan, in collaboration with Cadillac Urban Gardens (Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision), Growing Hope, Oakland Avenue Urban Farm, Detroit Black Community Food Security Network D-Town Farm, and Keep Growing Detroit
Minnesota
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, in collaboration with Carver County Health and Human Services, Scott County Public Health, and River Valley Health Services
Missouri
- EarthDance Organic Farm School, in collaboration with Ferguson-Florissant School District, All Among Us Women’s Care Center, and Blessed Teresa Of Calcutta Food Pantry
New Jersey
- City Green, in collaboration with Clifton Recreation Department
New York
- Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center, in collaboration with New York Botanical Garden, Morning Glory Community Garden, La Finca del Sur, and Castle Hill Resident Association
- Queens Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Astoria Values
North Carolina
- Cape Fear Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Cumberland County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers and Fayetteville Urban Ministry
Pennsylvania
- Grumblethorpe Historic House and Gardens, in collaboration with Awbury Arboretum, Philly Forests, Weavers Way Co-op, and Chef Gail
- Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, in collaboration with Neighborhood Gardens Trust and Furtick Farms
- Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with Operation Better Block
Tennessee
- Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, in collaboration with BattleField Farm & Gardens
Utah
- Utah State University Extension, in collaboration with Utah State University Botanical Center
Virginia
- Downtown Greens, in collaboration with Hazel Hill Healthcare Project
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.