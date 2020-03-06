LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest will host a full moon hike Monday to allow visitors to experience a late winter landscape in mysterious light.
The two-hour walk will begin at 7:30 p.m., includes a walk around Lake Nevin Loop and features stops “to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings and consider our cosmic connections,” Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest said on its website.
The walk will coincide with a full "crow" moon, named so by northern tribes because the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter, according to farmersalmanac.com.
The walk costs $10 for Bernheim members and $12 for everyone else. Participants must be at least 8. No pets are allowed.
Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. before the start of the program by calling 502-955-8512 or visiting the forest's website. Call before 5 p.m. on the day of the program for updates and changes due to weather.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.