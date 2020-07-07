LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 371 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.
“Today’s numbers are a cause for serious concern,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight.”
Tuesday’s spike, which was 41% higher than the seven-day average, came on the heels of seven consecutive days with more than 200 new infections.
The 371 new cases the state recorded Tuesday was the highest number, except for 625 cases reported on May 5 — but that number was skewed as it included more than 300 cases from the Green River Correctional Complex.
Comparing the number of reported infections now to those reported in April and May is difficult because the state since then has increased its testing capacity. A greater number of tests could produce a greater number of infections even if the share of Kentuckians with the disease declined. WDRB News has asked the governor’s office to provide more detailed information on testing and the share of tests that are coming back positive, but has not received a reply.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. was rising in 41 of 50 states and that the share of positive tests was rising in 39 states. That means the number of cases was rising because a greater share of the population is becoming infected — not because of a greater number of tests being performed.
The New York Times has reported that medical experts suspect that the U.S. is dealing primarily with the European strain of COVID-19, which may be more contagious than the original Wuhan strain, named after the city in China where the disease was first detected. As viruses mutate, they tend to become more contagious and less lethal, experts say — though it is unclear as yet whether the same is true for COVID-19.
The governor’s office also reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. That included a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Tuesday’s deaths, combined with the eight deaths reported on Monday, comprised the highest two-day death total since late May — though death rates are still lower than earlier in the pandemic. For example, during a three-day stretch in mid-May, Kentucky recorded 40 deaths. During a three-day stretch in early May, the state reported 34 deaths.
“This remains a very serious global health challenge,” Beshear said. “Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infections disease export, said only yesterday that we are ‘still knee-deep in the first wave’ of coronavirus infections here in the U.S.”
Nationwide, nearly 3 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and more than 131,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. That means the virus' death rate in the U.S. is about 4.4%. For comparison, the mortality rate of the most recent flu season was less than 0.2%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Globally, nearly 11.8 million people have contracted COVID-19, and more than 543,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
