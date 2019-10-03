LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sparks flew in the first debate in the race for Kentucky governor.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear answered questions during a joint appearance Thursday in Paducah.
One area of sharp disagreement was where to find new revenue to fix the state's budget. Bevin rejected expanded gambling and medical marijuana as solutions.
“They're fool’s gold. That's what they are," he said. "Would they generate some revenue? Arguably. But this assumes there is no societal cost for these things. The heart of the questions is where does revenue come from? Revenue comes from the fundamental simple things of getting more people here and paying taxes.”
Beshear argued it is time for Kentucky to keep the revenue from gaming that is going to surrounding states.
“Yes, it's time for casino gaming," he said. "It's time to treat fantasy sports what they are. It's time for sports betting. We need to prepare for online poker which is coming. But we need to do more than that. We need to also move forward with medicinal marijuana.”
The two also clashed on fighting the opioid epidemic
“That's why I've become the most aggressive attorney general in this country at going after opioid manufacturers and distributors," Beshear said. "Because 80% of new addiction is caused by pills."
But Bevin jumped on the fact that Beshear's former law firm represented opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma against Kentucky in a lawsuit that was settled for $24 million.
“You've never said this publicly," Bevin said. "You're stating publicly you got no money — ever — from this as a result of your firm's settlement,” Bevin said, addressing Beshear directly.
“I didn't," Beshear replied. "Purdue Pharma was a client of the firm … This is a conspiracy that you have created."
Both men argued the election comes down to whom you can trust.
“Would it be somebody that has bullied his employees or would bully your employees like this governor has with teachers?” Beshear asked. “Would it somebody that couldn't get along with his CFO, like this governor's fight with his lieutenant governor?”
Bevin pointed to the bribery conviction of Tim Longmeyer, who served on the staffs of both Beshear and his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
“We don't have time to go into the amount of corruption that has existed in this state under this attorney general and his father," Bevin said. "Members of both their teams are now in federal prison for buying and selling this state for cash."
The debate was sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and televised by WPSD. It was limited to questions about business, the economy and education. Hot-button social issues were off limits.
Bevin and Beshear are scheduled for four more debates, including a statewide telecast on KET.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.