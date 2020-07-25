LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has seen its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 836 new coronavirus infections Saturday.
Out of those infected, 22 are children that are ages five and under. State health officials reported 979 new COVID-19 cases on July 9, which set a single-day record for the state.
The new cases have raised the state's positivity rate to 5.41 percent, "the highest rate reported in the last few months and a sign the disease is spreading more actively," according to a news release from the governor's office.
"Today's numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth," Beshear said. "We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don't stabilize."
Beshear also announced five new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.
As of Saturday, 582,521 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky and at least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the respiratory virus.
This story may be updated.
