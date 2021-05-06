LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear plans to allow for 75% capacity at events of less than 1,000 people by May 28, he announced Thursday.
In a news conference from Frankfort, Beshear also announced all events with more than 1,000 people can allow for 60% capacity starting on the same date.
“I hope we’ll be fully done with any capacity restrictions in all by July. That’s actually my expectation.” he said.
One reason Beshear said he's not lifting restrictions sooner is because of kids in schools. He said he made a pledge to get kids back to school and keep them there, and he said once they’re out, he’d be more willing to ease things.
He also said that, starting Thursday, he's removed the mask mandate for small groups indoors in which everyone is 100% vaccinated.
The loosened restrictions come as Kentucky's vaccination rate slows. Beshear had previously set a goal of 2.5 million vaccinations before restrictions would be eased, but it seems as though that may come far after he anticipated. The state sits around 1.9 million vaccinations, as of Thursday.
"We are getting so close," Beshear said. "If you can just give me a little patience, we are coming up to a time when we can fully get out of this."
He said he expects more news next week and an expectation that Pfizer gets approval to give its vaccine to kids between the ages of 12 and 15.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.