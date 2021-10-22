LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced three members to the West End Louisville Advisory Council on Friday.
It's a subcommittee of members who work directly with the West End Opportunity Partnership Board.
The three members are Tiffany Johnson of Park Duvalle, Gerald Joiner of Shawnee and Kara Mackey of Chickasaw.
“West Louisville is full of opportunity, and I want to ensure that community members know they are being represented by people they know and trust as we build a better future for all our families," Beshear said.
Johnson's term expires Sept. 28, 2022, Joiner's term expires Sept. 29, 2024, and Mackey's term expires Sept. 29, 2023.
The partnership is designed to provide opportunity for the residents of these neighborhoods to have long-term investment and reinvestment over the next 20 years.
