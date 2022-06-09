LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear's administration is seeking a short-term reprieve from a requirement that Louisville-area gas stations sell cleaner-burning reformulated gas, saying the move would save consumers 20 to 30 cents per gallon at the pump.
Beshear said Thursday that his administration sent a letter requesting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant a 20-day waiver from the rule, which affects all stations in Jefferson County and parts of Oldham and Bullitt counties.
The move comes as Louisville-area gas prices hover around $5 per gallon.
"The people who live in work in the Louisville area shouldn't have to shoulder this additional burden during what is already such a challenging time," Beshear said.
Reformulated gas, or RFG, is a cleaner-burning blend that local stations are required to sell in the summer months. Kentucky opted into RFG in 1995 in a voluntary effort to reduce the summer ozone season. Louisville — as well as parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties — relies on the benefits of RFG to maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standard required under the federal Clean Air Act.
But even though the area's usage of RFG since 1997 has lowered the ozone trend, it hasn't done so at the same rate as the changing standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The attached graphic from the city of Louisville shows that data.
