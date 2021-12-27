LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky on Monday.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the state's positivity rate increased for the 10th consecutive day to 11.80%.
Beshear also announced 1,946 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Christmas Day, along with 34 deaths related to the virus. On Dec. 26, 981 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and 22 deaths.
There are currently 1,225 Kentuckians hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19. More than 200 are on ventilators.
Beshear said the omicron variant could cause cases to rise in the coming weeks, but hospitals aren't currently dealing with overcrowding and major issues at this point.
"There is no reason that we can't live with this virus even the way it is right now, but we all have to be willing to use the tools God has given us to protect ourselves and one another," Beshear said.
According to a news release, 62% of Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Kentucky adults, 73% have received at least the first dose.
"Everybody get vaccinated, everybody get tested, or everybody masked," Beshear said. "Pick two of those three and I know two of them could provide a lot more fun than the others."
In the week ending on Dec. 26, Kentucky reported 15,255 new COVID-19 cases.
Beshear urged Kentucky parents to test their children before heading to back to school after the holiday break.
"I think a lot of this next year is likely going to be using rapid tests just to make sure you're a little bit safer," Beshear said.
