LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked superintendents to begin planning for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the commonwealth.
After health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities get the vaccine, EMS workers and Kentucky educators will be next in line, Beshear said.
While the governor is unsure when educators will start receiving the vaccine, he is asking superintendents to begin preparing a list of everyone within their district that are willing to be vaccinated.
Since it is unlikely that one shipment of the vaccines will cover everyone within a school, superintendents are also being asked to prioritize those who have a higher chance of being exposed to the virus.
“That recognizes the exposure (to the virus) that educators have within the building," Beshear said. "But it also recognizes the absolute, critical importance of what they do and how much better in-person classes are."
Kentucky is expected to receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15. Two weeks later, the state expects to get twice as many doses from Moderna.
“This is great news,” Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said. “It’s exciting to think about the beginning of the end of what has been a really difficult period for all of us.”
