FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed new, stricter rules for wearing masks in Kentucky schools, calling them “a smart move.”
The guidelines, issued by the departments of Education and Public Health, require students to wear masks in school almost all the time — regardless of how far apart they are.
Under the original guidelines, masks were not required as long as desks were at least 6 feet apart.
Beshear said the new rules are the result of seeing what's been happening in other states.
“We've seen instances where if it's not required at all times inside; that you see people once they hit the hallways with them off or down, not keeping them on the full time,” said Beshear.
Masks should come off only when eating or drinking, he said.
“It's a little more stringent, but we got to sacrifice if we want to get our kids back to in person-learning,” Beshear said.
Most students return to class on Sept. 28, though some systems have already resumed in-person instruction.
Beshear said he plans to extend the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days. It is set to expire Sept. 10.
“If we want to protect business, if we want to get our kids back in school, if we want to save lives, the number one thing we need to do is wear a mask,” said Beshear.
The number of COVID-19 cases remains high, There were 816 on Wednesday, along with 18 deaths. That is the second highest daily death total since the pandemic began.
Beshear said Kentucky is still on a plateau, but he acknowledged the numbers continue to creep up.
“Certainly with new activities that we're about to do, we're in danger of having another spike,” Beshear said.
The governor said part of the increase in cases is due to more testing.
He believes masks are helping keep the positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, at or below 5%. On Wednesday, the rate was 4.7%, up slightly from the day before.
“I think we're doing a better job of that than many states, but we're in a dangerous place,” he said. “No question.”
With Derby Day and Labor Day approaching, Beshear reminded everyone to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer to avoid a potential spike.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.