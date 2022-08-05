LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising.
"Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Damaged homes and cars sit abandoned and with families far away from their properties, and Beshear said people are taking advantage.
"There is some looting starting, and I tell ya, I'm actually worried our fatality count may go up when people catch those looters," Rep. Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg) said.
"It is sick," Beshear added. "It is gross, and we need to prevent it from happening."
Breathitt County Attorney Brendon Miller said he's prepared to use the courtroom to punish anyone who inflicts more pain on recovering families.
"I've told them the position of the commonwealth and district court will be maximum bail and maximum time when that comes," Miller said. "So let's hope people use common sense and a little compassion to help their fellow man instead of damaging them."
The National Guard and police officers across the state have arrived in eastern Kentucky to help prevent more loss as people salvage what they can and start the long road to rebuilding.
