LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared Jan. 20, 2022, to be Joe B. Hall Day in honor of the Wildcat alumnus and coach who died last weekend at the age of 93.
Hall won a national title as a University of Kentucky men's basketball player in 1948 before leading his alma mater to the 1978 title as head coach.
The Wildcats went 30-2 that season and won their first NCAA title in 20 years, beating Duke 94-88 in St. Louis behind 41 points from Jack “Goose” Givens. It was Kentucky’s fifth championship and first in 20 years. More than 10,000 fans greeted the returning team at Blue Grass Airport.
The program also reached the Final Four in 1984, losing to Georgetown in the national semifinals. Hall retired a year later at age 57.
In retirement, he stuck close to the sidelines at UK games, mentoring players and alumni.
Beshear said Hall "left it all on the court."
Today I signed a proclamation declaring Joe B. Hall Day in the commonwealth, to honor the life and legacy of @KentuckyMBB’s basketball coach Joe B. Hall. There’s no question that in basketball and in life, he left it all on the court. Fly high, coach. pic.twitter.com/Zk3dxHUZpL— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 20, 2022
