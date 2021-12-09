LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared the current nurse shortage an emergency.
"The executive order allows nurses licensed in other states to come to Kentucky during this emergency, something that we have been doing," Beshear said.
He signed the nursing executive order Thursday afternoon. Beshear said Kentucky is operating with a 12-20% shortage of nurses and will need an additional 16,000 nurses by 2024.
The executive order will allow Kentucky nursing schools to enroll more students, hire more faculty and let existing nursing schools to open more campuses quickly.
Beshear also gave a COVID-19 update. He said 61% of Kentuckians are now vaccinated, and the positivity rate for the state is a little more than 9%, the highest since October.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.