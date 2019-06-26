LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrats are displaying unity as they attempt to unseat Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
Adam Edelen, who lost to Andy Beshear in a hard-fought Democratic primary, campaigned with Beshear Wednesday morning at a Heine Brothers coffee shop on Bardstown Rd.
It was the first time the former rivals had appeared together, and Edelen indicated it would not be the last.
“I'm going to be making the case all over the place that Andy Beshear is the right guy,” Edelen told the crowd.
During the primary, Edelen and a Super PAC supporting him ran ads accusing Beshear of corruption. The two are now putting all that aside.
“Whatever differences we had in the primary are dwarfed by the enormity of the importance of the challenge in front us, and that's making Matt Bevin a one term governor,” Edelen told reporters.
“This race is bigger than Adam Edelen, and it's bigger than me. This race is about the future of Kentucky,” said Beshear.
In a statement, Bevin’s campaign manager, Davis Paine, played up Edelen’s past comments about Beshear.
“Edelen was right when he said ‘Andy Beshear has got no vision for the future’ and ‘doesn’t know anything about modern economic development other than talking points that have been written for him by somebody else.’
Governor Bevin has worked with President Trump to create over 50,000 jobs, so we agree with Edelen that Kentucky ‘deserves better’ than Andy Beshear.
Wednesday afternoon, the two will hold a private meeting at Edelen's family farm in Meade County.
The display of unity apparently will not include talk of a role for Edelen in a possible Beshear administration. Edelen said he is not interested.
"That's nothing against Andy. It's just that I'm an entrepreneur. and I don't really like having a boss," Edelen told reporters.
Earlier this month, Beshear campaigned in Eastern Kentucky with another former rival for the Democratic nomination, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.