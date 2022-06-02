LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he's concerned about the civil rights investigation launched by the Department of Justice into Louisville's mental health treatment.
Last month, the DOJ said it was focusing on whether Kentucky unnecessarily hospitalizes people with serious mental illness because of a failure to provide mental health services.
The DOJ also suggests those with mental illness have a greater risk of encounters with law enforcement.
Beshear called the statement "aggressive" and said he hopes the DOJ isn't suggesting mental health professionals in Jefferson County are responsible for crime.
"I was as surprised as everybody else when we got a call roughly an hour before the press release," Beshear said. "The federal government, the DOJ, had not reached out, to my knowledge, to a single state official before the heads up call. They hadn't requested any documentation or data whatsoever."
Beshear said he plans to discuss the investigation with the DOJ.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.