LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear extended Kentucky's eviction moratorium for another month, giving renters additional protection through Jan. 31.
Beshear also announced another benefit for those who can't pay rent because of the pandemic. The state is getting $297 million to help people pay their rent and utilities, as part of the latest round of CARES Act funding from the federal government. Beshear said the money will help people pay both past rent and future rent, which is a new feature in the latest iteration of funding.
"If this works right, it will keep people in their homes that truly can't pay their bills because of COVID," Beshear said.
Along with a possible stimulus check, those on unemployment can get an extra $200 per week for up to 11 weeks.
Beshear also announced an extension of Kentucky's mask mandate that will remain in effect through Feb. 2. He is also extending an order allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency refills through Feb. 4.
Beshear discouraged New Years Eve parties and asked people to limit gatherings to one or two households. He said any businesses hosting events must enforce mask-wearing and capacity limits.
On Tuesday, Kentucky reported 2,990 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 8.4%.
