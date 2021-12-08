LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to slow the mass exodus of Kentucky’s social workers by giving them a raise.
Beshear announced Wednesday he is giving 4,000 state social workers and support staff a 10% raise effective Dec. 16.
“We're in dire shape, and it's gotten rougher every single day,” he said. “We do not have the number of social workers we need for the vulnerable folks that need us.”
The raises will cost the state $15 million, but Beshear said there is enough money in the budget because 600 social worker jobs have gone unfilled.
“We have $15 million that would have otherwise been paying slots that have not been able to fill based on loss,” he said.
To try and recruit more social workers, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is launching a pilot program that guarantees qualified candidates will be hired within a week of application.
“And for those of you thinking about joining us — which we want you to — when you're a part of this team, you get to wake up every day with the opportunity to change someone's life,” Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander said.
Social worker Shawnte West of Louisville called the news “a glimmer of hope.”
“Social workers and social service support staff needs to feel the love back in making sure that we are cared for as we care for others,” West said. “And we have definitely felt that today.”
Beshear also proposed a student loan forgiveness program for social workers who are required to continue their educations as part of their careers.
“One of the best retention methods we could have is for every year you serve the commonwealth in this role, we pay off a certain amount of your loans,” Beshear said.
Beshear also plans to add more social worker slots to his proposed budget. Both the additional jobs and the loan forgiveness would require approval from the Republican-led legislature.
“Our economy is on fire," Beshear said. "Every single revenue source we have in the commonwealth is up. The dollars are there. There's no excuse not to act."
Beshear said social workers have also been lobbying lawmakers to try and convince them that they need help.
“I say all that believing it will happen,” he said.
