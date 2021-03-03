LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days before the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear expressed his hope that the availability of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine would cause the number of vaccinated residents to skyrocket.
"Sunday's announcement that Johnson & Johnson was being added to the fold is a game changer," Beshear said Wednesday morning. "It gives us more supply -- 36,500 doses this week -- and that will ramp up after a dip in the future."
Beshear's comments came as he visited the regional vaccination site in Frankfort Wednesday morning to thank Kroger for the partnership to help people get easily vaccinated.
Along with the regional sites, there are over 400 other vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.
Currently, the state is vaccinating tiers 1A, 1B and 1C, including people 60 and older, first responders, essential workers and people 16 and older with pre-existing medical conditions.
Beshear says it will take around two months or less to work through 1C. Originally it was expected to take twice that amount of time. He attributes the faster response to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At this point, it's unclear where exactly the state will send its allocation of Johnson & Johnson shots or how many each city will get.
The governor says with an increase in dose allotment coming almost weekly, he expects any Kentucky resident who wants to get the vaccine should be able to in the next few months.
