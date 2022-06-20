LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is investing $89 million to give internet to underserved areas, including Louisville and surrounding counties.
Money from the American Rescue Plan will fund the project approved by state lawmakers.
The state is giving grants to 12 internet providers or local governments in 36 counties. The recipients must match the grant money, all part of an $203 million investment to expand internet service, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
"This historic investment will expand high speed internet to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses," Beshear said. "High speed internet is not just the infrastructure of the future, it's the necessary infrastructure right now."
Charter Communications received a $50 million grant to expand service in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.
According to a news release, the Finance and Administration Cabinet issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) last August. An evaluation team selected 12 applicants, representing 46 projects.
"These grants will lower the cost of construction so that our most rural areas will have access to this necessity of high-speed internet," John Hicks, Kentucky State Budget Director, said in a news release.
