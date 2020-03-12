LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sixteen Kentucky residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship quarantined off Oakland, California, will soon be returning home.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky residents have all tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus. He said they will be returning to Kentucky with the help of the National Guard and will self-quarantine for 14 days.
"We ought to welcome these folks back," Beshear said.
More than 2,000 passengers from the cruise ship Grand Princess are being moved to military bases around the U.S. for a two-week quarantine. More than 20 passengers have been diagnosed with the virus, as well as 19 crew members.
Beshear said that, as of Thursday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases in Kentucky remains at eight, and all of those cases are improving. Of that number five are in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County.
He said all of those cases are stable and improving.
Beshear also addressed a report by Humana that one of its Louisville employees had tested positive for the virus.
"I know that there has been news out of Louisville," he said. "We have to make sure that that sample goes through our state lab -- because it came from what is right now not a certified lab -- before we can confirm an additional case."
He also urged the public to be patient.
"But let us say we expect a number of positive cases that are going to come back as we move forward...but let me again emphasize, stay calm," he said. "The next, probably, couple of months are going to be real disruptive in our lives, but we will get through this."
