LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he will allow social gatherings of up to 10 people a few days earlier than planned to enable people to get together for Memorial Day.
Kentuckians will be able to gather in groups of less than 10 on May 22, which is the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. In addition, the state's travel ban will be lifted that same day.
Beshear urged people older than 65 and others who are vulnerable to refrain from attending Memorial Day gatherings. He also said that Kentuckians should, whenever possible, hold such gatherings outdoors and remain 6 feet apart from people who aren’t part of their household. When people cannot maintain that distance, they should wear masks.
Beshear said people should not share food, drinks, containers, napkins and utensils. That means they should not offer buffets or hold pot luck dinners. In addition, he said, people who attend gatherings should wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.
People also should prepare games for their children that allow them to stay 6 feet apart from others, Beshear said. Kids should avoid basketball, for example, and instead play games such as laser tag.
The governor announced 199 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, which is higher than any day in the prior week but likely a result of the state’s greater testing capacity. Thirty-seven of those new cases were in Jefferson County.
Beshear also said two more Kentuckians have died from the virus. That was the lowest number of deaths in a week.
Globally, more than 4.4 million people have become infected with COVID-19, more than 300,000 have died, and nearly 1.6 million have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
More than 1.4 million cases have been recorded in the U.S., with more than 85,000 deaths and more than 243,000 recoveries. With about 4% of the world's population, the U.S. now has 32% of the world's COVID-19 cases and 28% of the world's COVID-19-related deaths.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
