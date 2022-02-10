LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some states are relaxing COVID-19 protocols and masking in schools, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state isn't quite ready to get rid of them just yet.
Beshear said this is its fifth-highest week in the entire pandemic, so people still need to wear a mask.
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced 6,967 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a 21.16% positivity rate and 38 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 37 years old. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to mask up indoors and get vaccinated and boosted. https://t.co/hhYktxHKL3 pic.twitter.com/IQAKSVjjPA— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 10, 2022
"I believe we could be in a place in several weeks — probably 2-3 — where school districts could really look at that question of not requiring masks and not seeing outbreaks in COVID," he said.
However, Beshear said if numbers continue going down, he could relax COVID-19 protocols for state government employees.
The state's positivity rate is 22%, and every county is still in the red zone.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.