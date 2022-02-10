BESHEAR 2_7 COVID19.jpeg

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference on Feb. 7, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some states are relaxing COVID-19 protocols and masking in schools, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state isn't quite ready to get rid of them just yet.

Beshear said this is its fifth-highest week in the entire pandemic, so people still need to wear a mask.

"I believe we could be in a place in several weeks — probably 2-3 — where school districts could really look at that question of not requiring masks and not seeing outbreaks in COVID," he said.

However, Beshear said if numbers continue going down, he could relax COVID-19 protocols for state government employees.

The state's positivity rate is 22%, and every county is still in the red zone.

