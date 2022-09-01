LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in Louisville on Thursday to mark the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
"We're determined to make Kentucky a leader in the fight against childhood cancer by raising awareness and raising money to research," Beshear said.
The governor has helped secure millions of dollars in funding for pediatric cancer research in the commonwealth.
He stopped by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana to speak about the state's efforts to fight the disease.
The charity provides lodging and meals to families during their hospital stays at no cost.
In the past year, the organization has served more than 900 families.
The Big Four Bridge was lit up in gold Thursday night, the color of childhood cancer awareness.
