LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky remains at six.
That was the news that came out of a news conference by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state officials Tuesday morning. Beshear said all six cases are in isolation and are being treated.
The breakdown of the six patients is as follows:
- 3 in Harrison County, including a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.
- 2 in Fayette County, including a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old man.
- 1 in Jefferson County, a 69-year-old man.
"That number is expected to grow," Beshear said. "We expect to see more cases. We are prepared to see more cases."
In contrast, Beshear said that, as of this Tuesday, there had been 85 deaths -- including four children -- due to the flu virus.
Beshear said officials are also moving to protect at-risk seniors in long-term care facilities. Officials are asking the public not to visit these facilities, except in cases of emergencies. He said he understood the mental anguish this could cause loved ones, but he wanted people to "stop and think" about what could happen if they inadvertently introduced the virus into a nursing home population.
"We are doing everything we can to protect that loved one," he said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to hold a news conference updating the situation in Louisville later today.
CLICK HERE to view the stream, or watch in the player below:
RELATED: Coronavirus, flu or allergies?
Harrison County officials said the patients within the county included an employee at a Walmart in Cynthiana. Six Walmart employees are in isolation but are currently not showing any symptoms of the virus. Officials said the first two Harrison County patients are linked, but have not said how.
"We have been communicating with our associates, stressing the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well and encouraging our associates to seek medical care immediately if they have any signs or symptoms," Walmart said, in a statement. "We are also monitoring this situation closely with the support of our Emergency Operations Center and health officials, ready to assist our associates. Rest assured, we will continue to take any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers."
Beshear said the virus seems to be spreading person-to-person, otherwise known as "community spreading."
On Monday, Gov. Beshear reminded the public not to panic and said, "We are ready for it."
Beshear said he will sign an executive order waiving copays, deductibles, cost sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. The governor also said he would remove impediments, such as prior authorization, that would block someone from getting tested or treated for the virus under Medicaid.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Anyone with questions can call the COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
Related Stories:
- Jefferson County's first coronavirus patient is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- VIDEO | Kentucky governor issues recommendations for Harrison County to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Kentucky town home to state's first coronavirus case trying not to panic
- Kentucky hospital says state's first coronavirus patient did not meet criteria for testing twice
- EPA releases list of recommended disinfectants to use against coronavirus
- Kentucky governor confirms first case of coronavirus
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.