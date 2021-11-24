LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is partnering with Bloomberg Philanthropies with the goal of reducing overdose deaths in Kentucky.
Bloomberg Philanthropies is committing $10 million in the partnership by increasing access to medications and expanding preventative services.
“Winning the battle against the opioid crisis and helping Kentuckians overcome addiction is a top priority for my administration,” Beshear said in a news release. “This joint venture will allow us to further deliver the services and support our people need to achieve recovery and prevent future pain and suffering.”
Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are also partnering with Bloomberg Philanthropies to address the overdose epidemic.
There is a five-year timeline for the partnership. In 2020, there were 1,964 overdose deaths in Kentucky, which set a record.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.