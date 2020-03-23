LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement and the Kentucky National Guard may be posted at hospitals throughout the state as more COVID-19 cases are diagnosed and treated, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
The increased security isn’t necessary now, but Beshear cautioned that it will be if there is a surge in the number of the novel coronavirus cases. Beshear identified 21 new cases, six of them in Jefferson County, as Kentucky’s total rose to 124.
“As we believe that cases are going to ramp up, we’re going to take some security measures around our Kentucky hospitals just to make sure everything is orderly and make sure that everybody in there, from the practitioners to the patients, are safe,” Beshear said during his update on the state’s COVID-19 response Monday.
“So you’ll be seeing additional law enforcement, local and state, at our hospitals, and you’ll be seeing here in the near future some National Guard that are posted there as well. Again, this isn’t about enforcing any type of curfew. It’s not about circling anybody’s neighborhood. I just want to make sure that if we see that scenario where our hospitals and our medical centers have a surge that we can take care of everyone in the most orderly fashion.”
Beshear said if needed, hospitals may be converted into hospitals and pop-up facilities may be mobilized as more COVID-19 cases are identified in Kentucky.
His concern, however, is that there won’t be enough medical supplies or intensive care capacity to handle a surge in new patients.
“We’re going to make sure that there are enough beds,” Beshear said.
He added that the state is looking to buy personal protective equipment for frontline workers as they treat those who contract COVID-19 and is surveying outpatient medical centers on how much equipment and staff they have on hand.
Kentucky has competition for the medical gear as other states and the federal government are also experiencing shortages.
"There's a critical shortage here in Kentucky, but I spent all day today on the phone following up on emails, and I'm doing it every day, doing everything I can to purchase as much of this personal protective equipment for Kentucky as possible."
Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said that about half of Kentucky’s medical school students responded to a call for volunteers and that he expects a similar response from nursing students.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.