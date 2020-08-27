FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to put to rest rumors that the Kentucky Board of Education could vote to cancel fall sports during a special meeting on Friday.
The Department of Education on Thursday received 13,667 phone calls to the main switchboard and thousands more emails, mostly from people angry that the board might call off high-contact sports such as football and field hockey because of COVID-19, spokesperson Toni Konz told WDRB News.
The normal call volume is between 60 and 70 a day, Konz said.
Beshear said the concerns were fueled by social media, and some of the calls were threatening.
"Everybody take a breath," he said. "If you're one of those people today who made one of those threats, go talk to your minister. We got to be better than that."
Fall sports are on the agenda for Friday's meeting, but Beshear said the session will primarily be informational.
"So parents, teachers, coaches, superintendents all know what we're looking at," he said.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, will answer questions and explain the potential risks of high-contact sports, the governor said.
"We all know that the virus spreads based on contact," Beshear said, "and the longer and the more significant the contact, the easier it spreads."
The governor said there have already been confirmed COVID-19 cases among high school sports teams.
"There's a Louisville volleyball team," he said. "We're seeing a lot of volleyball."
Though interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said the board will not cancel fall sports, it can ask the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) to review and tighten its guidelines and requirements.
"There's no decision before the state board on canceling athletics. There's no decision on postponing," Brown said. "It's all about getting it into the public record, the concern, abiding by the state's moral responsibility to oversee the common schools.
"There is concern, of course, on high-contact sports all over the country, all over the world right now," Brown added. "So, it's certainly appropriate for the state board to discuss that."
The governor said the rules need to be clear — and not just for the players.
"We shouldn't be using locker rooms," Beshear said. "If they're going to move forward, are we going to test our athletes in high contact sports?"
"... If there are any crowds, you got to be willing to kick somebody's parent out if they're not wearing a mask," he added.
Beshear disagrees with the KHSAA decision to move ahead with fall sports, but said Monday he will not overrule the decision. He said he did not, directly or indirectly, call for the meeting.
The virtual meeting begins at noon on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.