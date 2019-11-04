LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear rallied Kentuckians at Mile Wide Beer Co. on Monday evening, telling them that voters are hungering for change.
In his last campaign stop before Election Day, Beshear shook hands and waved at supporters who held signs and chanted, “Go, Andy, go.”
Beshear, the state’s attorney general, is vying to unseat Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking a second four-year term. Beshear and Bevin have often clashed during the campaign, with the attorney general filing multiple lawsuits against the governor.
“Out there, we see a hunger, a hunger for change, a hunger for a governor that listens more than he talks, a hunger for a governor that solves more problems than he creates and a hunger for a governor that would never engage in bullying or name-calling,” Beshear said Monday.
He urged Kentuckians to make a plan before voting Tuesday by looking up their polling location and talking to friends and family to make sure they, too, have a plan.
Beshear said the future of public education and health care depended on Tuesday’s outcome. He said that he and Bevin have different visions of Kentucky’s future, with Beshear planning to legalize casino gambling, in part to help fill the state’s public pension gap.
The attorney general also called out Bevin for what Beshear perceived to be the bullying of public school teachers.
On the night before the election, Beshear said he feels good and is at ease about Tuesday.
