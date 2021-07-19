LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 infections have increased for three-straight weeks.
In his first COVID-19 briefing in several weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's positivity rate has jumped back up to 5.45%. He is making recommendations with a push for more Kentuckians to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant spreads.
"Why are we seeing what we're seeing? We have the most aggressive variant that we have seen to date in our battle against COVID," he said.
Beshear said the Delta variant is a "deadly threat" to people who are not vaccinated. He outlined new recommendations urging unvaccinated Kentuckians to wear masks indoors and anytime they are not at home.
The governor recommends Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions, or compromised immune systems that put them at higher risk, should wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not.
The state is also recommending that people who work with significant exposure to the public should consider wearing a mask at work — even if they have been vaccinated.
The bottom line, Beshear said, is that anyone unvaccinated should get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Beshear sounded a similar theme earlier in the day on Monday, stressing a grassroots approach to increasing Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination rate, saying “person-to-person conversations” promoting the shots are crucial as the more infectious Delta variant causes “concerning signs.”
Since ending almost all virus-related restrictions in June, Beshear has focused on the state's economic rebound, but he said the "threat is still real" and state officials are seeing “concerning signs.”
“While we’re seeing more breakthrough cases, we are seeing that the vaccines virtually eliminate serious illness and death among those who have taken them," Beshear said.
He urged Kentuckians to get the vaccine and spread the word to others.
“We’re to the point where me telling people you ought to get it isn’t going to get any more people to take it,” Beshear said. "We need you to personally engage. And I know that may be difficult and uncomfortable in certain circumstances. But the safety of the person you’re talking to, and the future of our economy, depend now on those personal, person-to-person conversations.”
