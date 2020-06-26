LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials on Thursday reported 256 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.
“Never before in my lifetime have such small actions had this much power to save lives," he said.
Health officials also reported seven virus-related deaths Friday, including residents of Jefferson, Monroe, Warren and Clark counties.
Since the pandemic began, 553 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. Nearly 50 people have died since June 15. About 75% of those who have died were 70 or older.
At least 14,859 people in Kentucky have contracted the coronavirus, while at least 3,730 have recovered, according to a news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.