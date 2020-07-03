LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 299 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Friday's update brings the state's total to at least 16,376 cases, according to a news release by Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Friday's total was the highest since Saturday's 316, and the sixth-highest since June 1.
Beshear also reported four new virus-related deaths Friday, which includes a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 70-year-old man from Fayette County. Two Shelby County women, ages 89 and 91, also died.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians to social distance throughout the Fourth of July weekend as they did during the Easter and Memorial Day holidays.
“This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death," Beshear said.
"Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening," he said.
Nationwide, nearly 2.8 million people have become infected and more than 129,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 11 million people have contracted the illness, and nearly 524,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
