LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 562 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, and he warned that the rate of infection remains too high.
"This thing is real, it's out there. We've got to make sure we're doing everything we can to fight it," Beshear said in a news release.
The governor called off an afternoon news conference after developing symptoms in the morning, though he and his family tested negative for the virus.
"While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive," he said. "We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we're not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship."
Beshear also reported eight new deaths Tuesday, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 783. Five of Tuesday's deaths were in Jefferson County: three women, ages 54, 65 and 84; and two men, ages 75 and 93.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, stood at 5.87 percent.
"That is a number that is just too high to do a number of things we want to do," Beshear said. "It means it's just not safe at this moment to do a number of things that we're working toward. But I'm committed, I'm committed to getting our kids back in school in a safe manner."
The White House has recommended that states wait until the rate falls below 5 percent before they relax mitigation measures.
Beshear on Monday had urged schools to wait until Sept. 28 to begin in-person instruction. He also said bars could reopen at 50 percent capacity and restaurants could increase their capacity to 50 percent of maximum, up from 25 percent, effective today. Patrons in both bars and restaurants must remain in their seats, and the establishments must stop food and beverage service by 10 p.m.
Nationwide, more than 5.1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 164,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 20 million people have become infected, and nearly 739,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
