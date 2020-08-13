FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the debate rages over when to allow students back into the classroom, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 12 new positive cases of the coronavirus in school-age children, including six Hardin County.
“They have six school-age children in today's report alone that tested positive – that without a test could very easily have walked into a school,” Beshear said.
Hardin County is among the school districts that plan to bring students back for in-person classes in late August — before Beshear's recommended date of Sept. 28.
The governor also reported six new cases in Warren County, another school district that may open early.
Beshear urged them, in no uncertain terms, to wait.
“Let’s not experiment with the health of our children,” he said.
While Beshear said the number of children who test positive is alarming, he is perhaps more concerned about kids returning to school who have not been tested.
“If you think you’re ready to open at the height — what I hope is the height — of the pandemic, what are you doing to make sure on the first day somebody doesn’t walk in who’s positive?” the governor asked.
Beshear also was asked whether the Kentucky Derby should be held on the first Saturday in September if there is still no decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
“Surely there will be a resolution by that point,” Beshear said, adding that he has not recently asked for an update from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Some activists have threatened to shut down the Derby to protest racial injustice. Beshear said he hopes Churchill Downs will work with the protesters on a way to use the event to spread their message.
“Maybe by working together and talking together there can be a positive resolution that maybe even amplifies the voices out there,” he said.
Beshear said he has not decided whether he will attend the Derby — not because of the Taylor case but because of the virus.
“It's going to be based on the plans, the conditions on the ground at that point,” he said.
Beshear plans to update the coronavirus numbers via a recorded video on Friday and over the weekend.
