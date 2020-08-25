LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is faring better in its fight against COVID-19, but it remains in a situation that is “really precarious.”
Beshear announced 688 new infections Tuesday, including 203 in Jefferson County and 96 in people aged 18 and under.
The White House still lists 16 Kentucky counties in the red zone, indicating a positivity rate of 10% or higher. That means more than 10% of the COVID-19 tests people take in those counties come back positive. The counties include Jefferson and its neighbors Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties. Neighboring Spencer County, together with 35 other counties, is in the yellow zone, signifying positivity rates between 5% and 10%.
The state’s overall rate increased to just above 5%, the threshold identified by health experts that should allow states to begin relaxing mitigation measures.
“We got work to do,” Beshear said.
For the first three days of the week, the state has recorded 1,528 cases, which is 135 cases more than during the same time last week, which produced the second-highest number of weekly infections since the pandemic began.
The governor also announced 10 more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, including an 89-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Through the first three days of the week, the state has recorded 23 COVID-19-related deaths, three more than last week, which produced a record high number of deaths.
Beshear has said that with about 4,000 infections per week, the state can expect to suffer about 80 deaths per week.
He encouraged people to continue to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart, and he asked that as youth sports resume, coaches make sure they take simple steps to keep kids and staff safe. For example, he said, baseball coaches should make sure not to let kids congregate in the dugouts.
Indiana
Health officials in Indiana reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 88,421 since March.
As of Tuesday, the Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 5.4%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 6.8%.
ISDH said 15 more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,023.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
As of Sunday, nearly 42% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, more than 1.3 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,625 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,010, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
