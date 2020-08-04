LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported 700 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday but said the state is holding "relatively steady."
The governor said that cases reported in the last two days were barely higher than for the same two days last week.
"What we believe we see is a general leveling off, though today there are more cases than I'd like to report," Beshear said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, has risen slightly from yesterday, to 5.24%, still above the 5% threshold identified by the White House that indicates mitigation efforts can be relaxed.
The governor also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
Nationally, more than 4.7 million people have become infected with the disease, and more than 156,000 have died, for a national mortality rate of 3.3%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, nearly 18.4 million have contracted COVID-19, and more than 696,000 have died, for a global mortality rate of 3.8%.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.