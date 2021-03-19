LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Friday as the state reported 731 new cases and 25 deaths related to the virus.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of tests returning positive, rose to 3.40% on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. That's an increase from Thursday's reported rate of 3.23%, the lowest positivity rate reported since July.
Jefferson County reported the most positive cases on Friday with 135.
Friday's numbers bring the state to 419,872 cases at least 5,695 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last March, according to a report by Kentucky Public Health. Another 166 deaths reported Friday in the state were also confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19 after additional death certificate audits, Beshear said.
Beshear said 493 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with the respiratory virus, with 101 in an ICU and 60 on ventilators. At least 49,021 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Only 10 of Kentucky's 120 counties remain at a red critical incidence rate. Jefferson County currently sits in the orange "accelerated" rate, according to Kentucky Public Health.
More than 1 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Beshear said.
"Our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic," the governor said in a news release. "We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it's your turn."
The state will open vaccine eligibility to anyone age 50 and older starting Monday, March 22, Beshear announced Thursday. Anyone age 16 and older in the state can begin signing up to get vaccinated on April 12.
Kentucky is also opening three new vaccination sites, two of them in Louisville. One will be at Cardinal Stadium, and the other will be at Whitney Young Elementary in the Shawnee neighborhood. That brings the total number of vaccination sites across the state to 570.
Vaccine appointments at Cardinal Stadium can be made via UofL Health's website or by calling 502-681-1453 starting March 31 for appointments starting April 12. It will be the largest vaccination site in the state when it opens.
Beshear said the site at Whitney Young Elementary is being set up in partnership with Norton Healthcare and Humana. Residents in west Louisville can start making appointments now on Norton's website for vaccinations starting April 1. It will be open five days per week initially, including some evening hours. It will then operate six days per week, excluding Sundays. Beshear said Norton will soon be announcing a toll-free number for those who need help registering for an appointment.
For Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine information click here. For information on COVID-19 testing, click here. To look at a breakdown of cases in the state, click here for Kentucky's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments. Click here for a list of participating transportation agencies, or call Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-598-2246.
