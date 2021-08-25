FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is in talks with the Republican leaders of the General Assembly to call a special session on the COVID-19 surge.
For months, Beshear has been battling the virus by executive action: ordering mask mandates, business closures and other measures. But last week, the Kentucky Supreme Court changed that, issuing a ruling in a lawsuit that limited the governor's emergency power.
“Now a lot of those decisions are going to have to be made by the General Assembly,” Beshear said, adding that the General Assembly will now have to step up. “There are things that I can do on an everyday basis, but listen, it's getting really bad. So, if we need to go back to masking, for instance, on a wider basis, that's going to have to be the General Assembly.”
But Republican House Speaker David Osborne said there will be no mask or vaccine mandates. Osborne said lawmakers are in talks with the administration on more targeted measures.
“I don't think a universal mandate would pass the legislature,” he said. “Trying not to make one-size-fits-all policies, trying not to make policy without considering how it affects individual school districts, how it affects individual families, how it affects individual businesses."
But the Senate's top Democrat hopes whatever lawmakers do will not be too little, too late.
“People are dying now," Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said. "Our ICUs are filling up now. Our children's ICUs are filling up now. We need to take action, not just play politics."
Osborne expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached on a plan to move forward.
“I think that within the next few days we will have something that we will have consensus around and ready to pass,” he said.
Beshear said only he is having "constructive conversations" with lawmakers but has given no timetable as to when he might call lawmakers back to the Frankfort.
