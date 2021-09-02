LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One in every four new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is now a child under 18 years old, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In his news conference, Thursday, Beshear said the commonwealth is experiencing, "more cases in children than we thought we would ever see nationwide, and that's in Kentucky.
"This is a significant increase to what we saw last year."
In August, Kentucky children made up nearly 25% of COVID-19 cases. A year ago, that number in August was 12%.
Doctors say children are getting just as sick as adults, with some being hospitalized and placed on ventilators.
Even with universal masking, Beshear said 30 school districts across the state have had to close for a period of time because of cases.
The state also set records for the number of hospitalizations in the ICU as well as the number of Kentucky residents on ventilators.
Beshear said 105 Kentucky National Guard members have now been deployed all over the state to help with hospital staffing.
"We want to thank the Guard," he said. "They are now in those hospitals. We are looking at potentially doubling the number of teams that are out there."
The governor said Baptist Health Hardin will also be getting some help.
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is still more than 13%.
