LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 infections in Kentucky remain “too high,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, after the state recorded the second-most weekly cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
For the week ended Saturday, Kentucky reported 4,806 new infections and 51 deaths. The number of new infections was the second-highest after 4,971 cases reported for the week ended Sept. 5. The number of deaths was the fourth-lowest in the last five weeks.
Though the state’s mortality rate, or the share of Kentuckians who die after testing positive for the virus, has fallen below 2%, Beshear said the case numbers remain too numerous.
Even with a mortality rate of 1%, 5,000 new cases means 50 deaths.
“We want to do better,” Beshear said.
The governor also said, however, that the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, has remained below 4%, which is good news.
Beshear announced 406 new COVID-19 infections Monday, which was the highest for a Monday since July 27. The Sunday-Monday total was 845 cases, which was 23 fewer than the same period last week but two more than the same period in the week before that, during which the state ended up with a record number of cases.
The governor also announced one new virus-related death Monday, bringing the state’s total since pandemic began to 1,113. Ninety percent of the people who have died from the virus in Kentucky were at least 60 years old. Nearly half were at least 80.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Beshear also said he worried about whether the pending reopening of schools for in-person instruction, Sept. 28, would cause a spike in cases. College towns have seen spread among students, and those cases are not going to stay within college campuses, he said.
He urged Kentuckians to continue to get tested.
Beshear also said that by the end of the week he would announce guidance for Halloween to enable kids to celebrate the holiday. But he urged adults not to host large Halloween gatherings.
Indiana
Health officials in Indiana reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 112,027 since March.
As of Sunday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 6.6%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 8.6%.
ISDH said seven more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,287.
To date, more than 1.3 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,136 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,309, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
More than 6.8 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 200,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 31 million people have become infected globally, and more than 962,000 have died.
