LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported 778 new COVID-19 infections in Kentucky Friday, and four more related deaths.
The governor said some trends are moving into the right direction, but the situation remains precarious.
“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day,” he said. “But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU.”
The positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, fell to 5.43%. The White House has recommended that the rate should be below 5% before containment measures are relaxed.
The four new deaths reported in Kentucky Friday included an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
Nationwide, more than 4.5 million people have contracted the disease, and nearly 153,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 17.4 million people have gotten infected, and more than 675,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
