LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the use of masks appears to have prevented exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
But he also warned that the high number of infections reported in the state in July would produce an uptick in deaths in August.
The governor reported 323 new infections on Monday, the second-lowest number in the last two weeks and about half of the daily average number of cases the state has reported in the last seven days.
“The numbers are telling us that facial coverings and masks are working,” Beshear said in a news release.
Beshear on July 9 had instituted a mask mandate to curb the spread of the virus.
“If we had done nothing, by now, we would have been seeing 1,000 new cases every day, but instead we are seeing the increase drop off,” he said Monday.
To reinforce the importance of wearing masks, the governor launched MaskUpKy, a statewide public service campaign.
The state also recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, bringing the total lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 744.
“While we’re moving in the right direction on cases, trend-wise we’re going to have a tough month ahead in terms of Kentuckians we have lost,” Beshear said.
As of Monday, the state had conducted nearly 643,000 COVID-19 tests, and its positivity rate stood at 5.18%, just above the threshold identified by the White House to allow a relaxation of countermeasures.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
Nationally, more than 4.7 million people have become infected with the disease, and more than 155,000 have died, for a national mortality rate of 3.3%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, nearly 18.2 million have contracted COVID-19, and more than 691,000 have died, for a global mortality rate of 3.8%.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
