LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the state of Kentucky will not overrule the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s decision to move forward with the start of high school sports.
However, the governor and the state’s top health officials said they have serious concerns about the KHSAA decision and said they worried that a high-contact sport such as football would produce COVID-19 infections, which would prompt the shutdown of programs and rob athletes in other sports of their seasons.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the “outlook is not good” that Kentucky would fare better than other states that have started sports as the infection rate remains high.
Stack also said that he is concerned about new reports that indicate a high share of people who test positive may have heart problems that put them at greater risk for heart attacks.
The KHSAA board voted 16-2 Thursday to move forward with the start of high school sports in the state, against the request of urban district representatives to delay the start as a COVID-19 precaution. The nine-week regular season is set to begin Sept. 11. Football playoffs would begin on Nov. 13, and the state football finals would be Dec. 11-12 at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington..
