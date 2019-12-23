LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will rebid its Medicaid contracts, an action that could be a lifeline for Louisville-based Passport Health Plan.
Beshear said Monday he is “canceling and rebidding” the state’s $8 billion in annual Medicaid managed care contracts.
The administration of his predecessor, Gov. Matt Bevin, had awarded the contracts shortly before Thanksgiving to five companies — to the detriment of Passport — but a legislative committee this month blocked the deals.
Now Passport and Anthem, which both had lost their contract under Bevin, can submit new bids.
"Those who provide the best bids, who will provide the best services, who will ultimately help our people get healthy will ultimately be the ones that will be selected," Gov. Beshear said in his press conference Monday.
Beshear said that he expects to receive bids no later than Jan. 10 and hopes to select providers in the spring.
Medicaid is a health care program for the poor that is administered by the states but paid primarily by the federal government. The Bevin administration had awarded the state contracts from 2020 to 2025 to Aetna, Molina, WellCare, UnitedHealthcare and Humana.
Passport is a local nonprofit with about $2 billion in annual revenue. It manages Medicaid services for nearly 300,000 Kentuckians, including 159,000 in Jefferson and adjacent counties. Its state Medicaid contract is essentially its only revenue source.
Losing the contract would raise serious doubts about Passport's ability to survive. Its failure would mean that all of its customers would have to find a new managed care organization and, potentially, new health care providers. Some local providers have said that a patient migration of that magnitude likely would cause some patients to experience interruptions in care, which can be detrimental especially to people with mental health challenges.
Beshear on Monday reiterated his criticism of the previous administration awarding the contracts while Bevin had just 11 days left in office.
“Given the way the previous administration handled this process and lasting public concerns, the only option I had was to cancel the contracts and rebid,” Beshear said.
The governor said that he made the decision also because of “public comments by the previous governor and concerns regarding his bias against one of the bidders.”
"The governor made certain statements, primarily about Passport. Whether or not there was any bias in the scoring, I'm not suggesting that," he said. "But, it does create a perception that there was not a fair and level playing field."
Actions by the Bevin administration in summer 2018 had undermined the fiscal health of Passport. The state changed the way it distributed Medicaid dollars. The Louisville region, in which Passport had the most customers, received less money, while the rest of the state, where Passport’s competitors had the bulk of their customers, received more money.
The actions resulted in significant acrimony between state officials and Passport leaders, and Passport filing a lawsuit.
The distribution changes contributed to Passport losing $122 million in 2018 and brought it to the brink of insolvency — until Arlington, Va.-based for profit health care consulting company Evolent stepped to acquire a controlling stake in the Louisville nonprofit for $70 million. Passport was Evolent’s largest customer at the time, providing about 12% of the company’s revenue.
Shares of Evolent spiked 12% Monday afternoon and ended the day up nearly 7%.
Passport’s failure also could cost be costly to the University of Louisville. The university partially owns Passport and would stand to gain a significant share of the $70 million sale price. Beshear approved that deal in July when he was the state’s attorney general.
In a statement to WDRB News, Passport Health CEO Scott Bowers said:
“We appreciate Governor Beshear’s decision to overturn the contract awards. It was the right thing to do for our members, our providers, the 600 associates supporting Passport throughout the Commonwealth – for all Kentuckians. We look forward to the new RFP process and are hopeful to continue our 22 years of service to the Commonwealth and the over 300,000 members who depend on Passport for their healthcare benefits.”
Since taking office on Dec. 10, Beshear has made Medicaid a priority.
Last week, he halted Bevin’s proposed Medicaid overhaul and signed an executive order to protect the state’s Medicaid expansion program, which provided Medicaid coverage to nearly 500,000 Kentuckians. More than 90% of the expansion cost is being paid by the federal government as part of the Affordable Care Act.
