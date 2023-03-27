LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Monday establishing greater penalties against DUI drivers who cause fatal crashes.
It's welcome news for one Oldham County family. They've been advocating for House Bill 262, also known as Lily's Law, after two sisters were hit and in a DUI crash in 2021.
Zoe Fairfield and her 16-year-old sister Lily were on their way to school at 8 a.m. when a woman driving the wrong way hit them head-on.
Lily was killed in the crash.
"To be driving and the next minute you're in a ditch, not knowing what happened and looking over to see your sister is unconscious, is the most terrifying thing that could happen," said Zoe Fairfield.
The new law adds vehicular homicide to the list of Kentucky DUI charges when someone dies in a DUI crash. It also increases the holding time in a jail for those accused of DUI from four hours to six hours.
The Fairfield family says they hope these small changes make a big impact.
"If you're going to drink or take drugs, then find another way home," said Mark Fairfield, the father of Zoe and Lily. "That's what we're looking for. And if any of these bills helps push them in that direction, that's a start."
"I never want to let her name be forgotten," said Zoe Fairfield. "And I never want other people's actions to take away from how bright she made the world."
The Fairfield family members said their work isn't done and they hope to come back to Frankfort.
