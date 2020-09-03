FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported the third highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases ever in Kentucky on Thursday.
Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said those numbers, 906 cases to go along with 10 deaths, are of particular concern going into this long weekend which includes a trifecta of the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby and Labor Day.
There will be no fans in the stands for Oaks or Derby, but there will be private parties. And Labor Day is a traditional time for end-of-summer gatherings.
Stack said they could add up to triple threat in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is exactly when people take their eye off the ball,” he said. “This is when we get together for parties in our backyards, and family from out of town comes together.”
Stack said with the number of cases already high, he is concerned there could be a big spike after the weekend.
“If we take our eye off the ball and it gets out of control, we could find ourselves much more easily and quickly in trouble,” he said.
Stack and Beshear urged everyone to follow the rules, including wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing, limiting gatherings to 10 or less and, if possible, gathering outside.
Beshear said he knows some will resist the guidelines but added that the numbers do not lie.
“They say up to 40% of people who have it are asymptomatic," Beshear said. "So we know that is widespread, and we're only catching part of it, and that means if you're having big gatherings, that there is a likelihood that someone has COVID.”
There are still five states on Kentucky’s travel advisory list: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nevada and Alabama. Beshear said Kentuckians should avoid those states over the long weekend.
“I would travel as little as possible," he said. "Going to the beach is still very dangerous, even in the states that aren’t here."
Beshear said life will not return to normal until there is a widely available vaccine, but Stack cautioned not to expect one anytime soon.
“There will not be a vaccine for virtually everybody this calendar year,” Stack said.
Stack said he is aware of the request from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for states to prepare to distribute a vaccine by November. The vaccine is on a fast track, but Stack said there are no shortcuts, and he will not give a vaccine to Kentuckians until he knows it's safe and effective.
“We're not here to experiment on you,” he said.
Beshear applauded the effort to create a vaccine in record time but echoed Stack’s caution.
“We're going to make sure that we do the work to distribute the vaccine as soon as it is safe,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said he has approved plans for state colleges and universities to have fans in the stands for football. They will be allowed to hold 20% of stadium capacity and, except for families, they must be spread out.
