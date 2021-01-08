LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President-elect Joe Biden said he will speed up the release of the COVID-19 vaccines.
His office said every available dose will be released when he takes office.
That's a change from what the Trump administration is currently doing. It's holding back vaccines to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second shot three weeks later.
Some argue that releasing all doses would be a better strategy amid rising death and hospitalization rates.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he agrees but added that he would want certain assurances about the second doses.
"I believe in following the CDC's and the FDA's approach of needing both shots — the original and the booster — and I believe we have to make sure those logistics aren't just turned over to the state, but we know the second doses are coming," Beshear said.
Some experts said Biden's strategy could be risky since vaccine manufacturing has not ramped up as fast as hoped.
